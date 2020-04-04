Why Is Disney Being so Shady About the 'New Mutants' Release Date?

So, The New Mutants doesn't have a new date yet. The film was originally set to premiere April 3, 2020. Fans are especially irate because it's already taken two years for the X-Men spin-off to finish production and hit theaters. In fact, there's been some speculation that the reason why The New Mutants has taken so long to premiere is because Disney is "unimpressed with what it's seen," according to CinemaBlend. Disney has yet to make any comments about this.