We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
moonstar-the-new-mutants-1583290673500.png
Source: marvel

Who Are the New Mutants Really? An Introduction to the Mysterious Characters

By

It's been a long road to getting The New Mutants into theaters. Dealing with reshoots and the Disney-Fox merger that some feared threatened it's very existence, the long-awaited X-Men film looks like it will actually come out when it's supposed to this time. Originally planned for April 13, 2018, it was moved to Feb. 22, 2019, then Aug 2, 2019. Finally, finally, it's due out on April 3, 2020.

Despite there being so much talk about the movie being plagued with problems, there's been little talk about what the movie actually is and what heroes (or villains) are being introduced into the fray. So who are the New Mutants really? And what exactly will they be facing?