Marie Osmond Shared This Interesting Tidbit About How She Stays Healthy

On top of that, Marie dealt with a bout of postpartum depression, which she detailed in her book, Behind the Smile: My Journey out of Postpartum Depression. After years of developing ways of coping, Marie is looking to help others in any way she can.

"God said there's joy in sorrow. I don't think there's any joy in sorrow, but I think the joy that is spoken of, the way I believe it means, is that I can look at somebody and say 'I understand,' and they know I do."