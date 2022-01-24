Alicia Keys Is Beloved in the R&B Music World –– What's Her Net Worth?

Her early successes heavily contributed to her current net worth of $150 million today, according to Celebrity Net Worth. When Alicia‘s first single “Fallin" was released in April 2001, it landed in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. She released her entire debut studio album not too long after that in June 2001.

The album, “Songs in A Minor," received great reviews and awesome feedback from critics and listeners. In fact, she ended up selling over 6.2 million copies across the United States. Alicia's start in the music industry obviously went extremely well!