Beef on the Timeline: Steak-umm Tweets at Neil deGrasse Tyson to "Log off Bro"

This isn't the first time the brand has had a feud with Neil online — though Twitter users are thoroughly enjoying it.

Frozen meat company Steak-umm has some, ahem, beef with controversial astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson . The brand, which often trends for its self-aware tweets and threads , decided to pick an internet fight with Neil over a tweet he posted about science. Apparently, in the year 2021, a frozen beef brand will gladly debate the validity of science on the timeline.

Steak-umm called out Neil deGrasse Tyson for a tweet about science.

On April 11, Neil tweeted, "The good thing about Science [sic] is that it's true, whether or not you believe in it." Of course, the replies to this tweet were filled with people refuting Neil's point, referring to instances in which previously believed claims were proven and then disproven by science as it evolved. But Steak-umm wanted its call-out to be a bit more direct. "Log off bro," the meat company quote-tweeted in response.

"The irony of Neil's tweet is that by framing science itself as 'true' he's influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation," the beef brand's thread continues. "Science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. No matter his intent, this message isn't helpful." When one follower asked about the "beef" the company had with the astrophysicist, Steam-umm replied, "Just sick of Neil's games."

the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as “true” he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful https://t.co/sf4zLm33Jm — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

This isn't the first time the company has feuded with Neil. In 2018, Neil posted a tweet that managed to upset the frozen meat seller over an anagram. "Mind Blown [sic] yet today? How about: The *thirteen* letters of 'eleven plus two,' when rearranged, also spells 'twelve plus one,'" Neil tweeted in an attempt to impress his followers. "Who cares," Steak-umm replied, clearly unimpressed.

While Neil has not publicly responded to the brand's arguments against his claim, he did tweet out a link to his own article, titled, "What Science Is, and How and Why It Works" from 2016, as well as a link to purchase a face mask with the original tweet on it. Of course, Steak-umm hasn't stopped its conversation, continuing to tweet out counterpoints (and meat-related memes about the feud).

