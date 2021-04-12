Is Official TikTok Science Real? User Says He's "Splicing" Animal DNA to Create "Hybrids"

You can't believe everything you read or see on the internet, right?

While the Gen Z app TikTok has become the place to post silly videos of yourself participating in viral challenges, showing off new dance moves, or learning how to cook the perfect omelet, the social media platform has also become a popular tool for information.

Some short clips on TikTok allow viewers to become better informed about proper nutrition, find out more about animals' natural habitats, and even learn about science.