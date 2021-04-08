TikTok Has Secret Emojis That Are Honestly Really Easy to Find

The basic TikTok features most of us are experienced with involve using different filters or backgrounds for videos, or adding music to them. You can also add text to your screen for different uploads and, while some of these features may be difficult to use for newbies on TikTok, they are pretty standard.

Some of the hidden TikTok features, on the other hand, can be a little more complicated. Using the Privacy and Safety section of your settings, you can enable a mode where no one else can see the videos you've liked. You can also see fewer videos that don't interest you by long-pressing on the screen and selecting "Not Interested" on any clip.

TikTok users are learning something new literally every day.