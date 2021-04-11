Use the Skinny Filter on TikTok Too Much, and It'll Make You Look Like an Alien

Of course everyone wants to use a camera application that's going to take more flattering photos of themselves, you know, unless they're actively trying not to. It's kind of hard to argue that the skinny filter that's currently trending on TikTok is capable of providing some drastic alterations, something that tons of users are experimenting with. Take a look for yourself.

It's pretty significant, right? If you look closely you can see where the artifice is at work, especially around the lower portion of his face where it appears shaved down to give him a more prominent chin and more established jawline.

He went on to apply the skinny filter a grand total of 10 times, resulting in a very alien-esque looking face.