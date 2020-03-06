We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
10 Ridiculously Expensive "Upscale" Versions of Comfort Foods

Comfort foods are often the cheapest meals we grew up with, foods like instant noodles and PB&J. Even when we're doing a little better financially, we often turn to these foods whenever we want a little comfort and nostalgia. 

Over the past few years, however, it's been a growing trend to take these cheap comfort meals, add a few premium ingredients to the recipe, and charge people through the nose for them. Not everything on this list is out of reach, but they're all certainly way more expensive than the humbler versions you grew up loving.