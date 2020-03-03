A hand takes a paper clip, digs it into an uncooked hotdog, and drags it across the meat tube, creating a mystery meat noodle. Thus begins the latest viral food video. What happens next, one could never in a million years predict. The hands, which now have a bowl of meat noodles, mixes in a few whisked eggs, then transfers the mixture to a waffle iron, to make meat tube egg waffles, of course.

After the meat tube egg waffles are stacked, the hands take, for some unknown reason, a bowl of shredded cheddar cheese and pour it into a pan. The hands then pop open a can of Heineken, pour some into the cheese, and stir until beer cheese sauce is achieved. The cheese sauce is then poured indiscriminately over the stack of meat tube waffles. It's horrifying.

And yet we can't look away. We love disgusting food videos. We love watching disembodied hands that could only belong to an evil mastermind concoct disturbing creations out of mismatched ingredients that no one in their right mind would actually want to eat. Why?