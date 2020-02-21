Here's Where to Find KFC's Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich for a Sweet 'N' Savory Treat

KFC's latest creation, the Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich, is exactly what it sounds like — customers receive a crispy chicken fillet that's snugly sandwiched between two sweet glazed donuts. And if a sandwich doesn't tickle your fancy, you can order it in the form of a Basket Meal, which includes a choice of chicken on the bone or chicken tenders and a donut. For those with a big appetite, there's also an option to order the big basket meal, which comes with two donuts.