Here's How Chipotle's New Queso Blanco Ranks in the Vast Realm of Cheese Dip

Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer says its test market reviews were sky high, which is why they decided to put it on menus nationwide.

“Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso. Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World," he explained.