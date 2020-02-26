We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's How Chipotle's New Queso Blanco Ranks in the Vast Realm of Cheese Dip

Today is a huge day for cheese-loving Chipotle fans across the nation. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Tex Mex chain announced the release of a brand new menu item, Queso Blanco, which is about to completely revolutionize every late night burrito bowl, potluck, and lunchtime outing. We, personally, are hyped beyond belief.

Every single cheese enthusiast out there is literally drooling at the concept of this sexy new creation. And if you, too, have a fiery burning passion for a perfect vat of cheese dip, here is absolutely everything you need to know about Chipotle's new queso blanco. The creaminess is too real.