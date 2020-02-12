Here's How You Can Get Free Guac at Chipotle All Year Long

You're in line at Chipotle. You order your burrito exactly how you like: steak and chicken with the cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese and lettuce. You're all set except for one thing. You want your guac. And is there anything worse than getting your burrito exactly how you like and having to shell out more money for that one thing that makes your burrito perfect?

We get it. Avocados are in high demand but low in supply and, because they go bad so fast, it takes a lot for restaurants to be getting fresh avocados all the time. But that doesn't mean we particularly like to pay for that sweet, sweet guacamole. So, if you're like us and want to save a little on your next trip to Chipotle, here's how you can get your hands on some free guac.