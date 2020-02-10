These National Pizza Day 2020 Memes Are Almost as Satisfying as Scarfing Down a Tasty Slice

Pizza is love. Pizza is life. Pizza is the glue that holds humanity together. It's the food that you can always order and know that for 99 percent of the human population — although their waistline isn't happy that you brought that evil upon them — their tastebuds are jumping for joy. So it makes sense why so many people go absolutely bonkers for National Pizza Day, even if there are endless debates as to what is considered an appropriate topping for the world's favorite dish.