Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Cole's Celebrity Relative on 'Claim to Fame' Is Big in the Music Industry (SPOILERS) Cole is pretty sly about who he is on 'Claim to Fame,' and no one seems to suspect his identity or that of his famous relative just yet. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 27 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Claim to Fame. When a new season of Claim to Fame starts, most of the contestants' familial relations are literally anyone's guess. And for Season 2 star Cole, that's certainly the case. But, following the premiere, viewers were increasingly curious about who Cole is on Claim to Fame and who he is related to.

Article continues below advertisement

We did some digging to find out who Cole's famous relative is, especially after his two truths and a lie in the Season 2 premiere threw everyone off just a tad. He says that his father is a Grammy-winning musician. And, while two of those facts are true, one is the glaring lie. Well, glaring once you find out who his famous relative actually is.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Cole on 'Claim to Fame'?

After some sleuthing, we discovered that Cole is related to none other than Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys. So the "Grammy" part and "musician" claim of his two truths and a lie are definitely there. But because some of the other cast members may not know that Alicia Keys even has a brother, Cole could be safe for quite a while.

No one in the Season 2 premiere even has any solid guesses about Cole, which bodes well for him for at least a few episodes. Unlike his sister, Cole isn't a musician. However, he found success in a different arena altogether, with Timeless Eye, an advertising collective that relies on digital storytelling.

Article continues below advertisement

According to its website, technically, Timeless Eye is "a full service content house from the future." But it seems to be the real deal. Some of the big names that Timeless Eye has taken on as clients include Nike, Adidas, and Bacardi, just to name a few.

Article continues below advertisement

Alicia Keys' brother was once rumored to be dating Emma Watson.

Although Cole isn't as much in the public eye as his world-famous sister, Cole gets around in more ways than one. He certainly rubs elbows with celebrities and in 2019, he was rumored to be dating actress Emma Watson. Although the rumor wasn't confirmed, the pair was seen out in public together and some believed they were dating at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Alicia Keys and Cole close outside of 'Claim to Fame'?

Sometimes, the Claim to Fame contestants are related in a more distant, or in-law capacity to the celebrity they name as their relative. But in Cole's case, he and sister Alicia are legitimately close in real life and he isn't a distant sibling who only sees the singer on family holidays. In January 2023, Cole shared a birthday post for Alicia on Instagram in which he called her his "best friend in the whole wide world."