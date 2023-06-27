Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame 'Claim to Fame's Chris Thinks His Singing Could Give Away His Famous Relative in Season 2 Chris from 'Claim to Fame' Season 2 isn't related to John Mayer like some think, but he is a singer and he has multiple celebrity relatives. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 26 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

One Season 2 Claim to Fame star that has some fans stumped is Chris. He lets it slip early on that he shares musical talent with his relative, who he claims is his uncle. But the two truths and a lie game means his claim of having a famous uncle could be false, which leads some cast members to wonder if he's instead related to John Mayer.

Hey, he does have similar eyes and a singing voice reminiscent of the musician. But who is Chris from Fame to Claim really? After seeing the clues laid out in the Season 2 premiere, we did some digging and we figured out who Chris is actually related to and no, he doesn't have the famous uncle he lays claim to in the reality competition series.

Who is Chris on 'Claim to Fame'?

If you guessed that Chris is related to Donny Osmond, thanks to his dark eyes and crooner voice, you'd be correct. In fact, Chris is Donny's son, making the familial connection even closer than he let on in his two truths and a lie. Which we now know is the lie part of it. And outside of Claim to Fame, Chris isn't shy about who he is. He has made a name for himself as a singer, much like his father and subsequent musical family.

Chris released a single not long before Claim to Fame Season 2 premiered and he uses his real last name on Instagram, so clearly, he isn't hiding who he is. But on the show, no one is quick to figure out who Chris is related to and how famous his family is, both by experience in the entertainment industry and by name alone.

As far as Chris's personal life goes outside of Claim to Fame, he is married and his wife, Alta Osmond, is featured prominently on his social media. They have one daughter, Aussie, and another child due in July 2023. No word yet on if they, too, will follow in the famous family's musical footsteps.

Is Chris from 'Claim to Fame' related to John Mayer?

As we now know, Chris is not related to John Mayer. However his Claim to Fame co-stars do suspect the famous singer as a possible relation to Chris, who claims his uncle is the famous person in his life. And Chris does hint before the talent show competition that his voice may give away who he is related to. It's hard to deny, without knowing who Chris's dad is, that he resembles and even sounds like John Mayer a bit on-stage.