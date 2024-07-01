Home > Television > Good Morning America Robin Roberts's Net Worth Is More Than Worth Getting out of Bed For It seems Robin was always destined for greatness. She was already making waves back in college when she starred on the Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team. By Melissa Willets Jul. 1 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you watch Good Morning America then you know and probably love Robin Roberts. The charismatic co-anchor has been a familiar face on the ABC news program since 2005.

Given her long career informing and entertaining millions of Americans on a daily basis, it should come as no surprise that Robin has earned quite a lot of money over the course of her life. Read on to find out just how much.

So, what is Robin Roberts's net worth?

It seems Robin was always destined for greatness. She was already making waves back in college when she starred on the Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team. After graduation, she worked at a series of local news stations in Mississippi and Tennessee — and the rest is history, with Robin moving on to ESPN and then GMA.

Robin Roberts News Anchor, Author, Producer Net worth: $55 million Robin Roberts is an American newscaster famous for co-anchoring Good Morning America. She is also an author and producer. Birth name: Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Birthdate: Nov. 23, 1960

Nov. 23, 1960 Birthplace: Tuskegee, Ala.

Tuskegee, Ala. Mother: Lucimarian Tolliver

Lucimarian Tolliver Father: Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts

Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts Education: Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University Spouse: Amber Laign (m. 2023)

Robin bridged the gap between ESPN and ABC's popular morning news program by being a sports anchor for GMA. Eventually, she became a co-anchor of the show alongside George Stephanopoulos, earning a salary of $18 million per year, and accumulating a net worth of $55 million.

Where does Robin Roberts live?

Robin Roberts lives in a beautiful country home in Farmington, Conn. with her wife Amber Laign. Although she has more than enough money to buy pretty much any property she pleases, Robin reportedly paid $410,000 for the estate in 1994.

Robin and Amber got married in 2023, and the couple decided that the Conn. property was the perfect location to make things official. Robin and Amber were actually together for 18 years before getting married, with Amber saying about their meeting, "Our two friends, my friend Alex, her friend Bert, finally said, 'Enough, you two are going to meet.' I remember just walking up and she's just beautiful, and she took my breath away, and she still does."

Robin Roberts is also an author and owns a production company.

Among her many other impressive professional feats is that Robin launched a production company awesomely called Rockin' Robin Productions. "From documentaries, entertainment, and sports programming, short-form digital series, scripted comedies and dramas to live special events, Rock’n Robin Productions produces a wide range of content with incredible talent and partners," a description of the company's mission states on its site.

Robin is also an author who has written multiple books, including From the Heart and Brighter by the Day: Waking up to New Hopes and Dreams. As her fans know, the anchor has survived multiple harrowing health challenges, including breast cancer and a bone marrow transplant.