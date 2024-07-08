Home > Television > Reality TV > Claim to Fame Lights, Camera, Theories! 'Claim to Fame' Viewers Speculate About Adam's Celebrity Relative Season 3 of 'Claim to Fame' introduces viewers to Adam, who claims his Grammy Award-winning uncle is best known for his acting talents. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 8 2024, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Erica Hernandez

Summer has officially returned, and with it comes a brand-new season of Claim to Fame set to spice up your life! Season 3 of ABC's hit reality competition series is on the horizon, sparking speculation among diehard fans about the famous relatives of each contestant.

In the mix this season is Adam, who's determined to outsmart his competitors by keeping his celebrity relative under wraps in pursuit of the $100,000 grand prize. Does Adam have what it takes to clinch victory? Only time will tell! For now, let's speculate about who Adam's secret celebrity relative might be.

Source: Disney/Chris Willard

Who is Adam from 'Claim to Fame' related to?

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Adam and the rest of the cast shared two truths and a lie about their celebrity relatives. Adam's claims are as follows: My celebrity relative is my: Uncle

My celebrity relative is best known for being an: Actor

The biggest award my celebrity relative has won: A Grammy

So, which clues are fact and which are fiction? That remains a mystery, but fans are already buzzing in the official Claim to Fame subreddit, cooking up bizarre theories about which A-lister might be lurking in Adam's family lineage.

In one Reddit thread, a fan suggested that Adam might be related to Josh Gates, even going so far as to dub him Josh's "doppelganger."

For those unaware, Josh Gates is a TV presenter, actor, and producer. He's best known as the host and co-executive producer of the Discovery Channel's Expedition: Unknown and Legendary Locations. Additionally, Josh has appeared as a guest investigator on various television series like Ghost Hunters and its spin-offs, and he produces paranormal shows such as Ghost Nation through his production company, Ping Pong Productions.

In another thread in the show's subreddit, a different fan of Claim to Fame floated the idea that Adam could be related to singer-songwriter Michael Bolton.

This two-time Grammy Award-winning artist needs no introduction — he's a global music icon! Michael Bolton's career skyrocketed in the late '80s and '90s with hits like "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman." Throughout his career, Michael Bolton has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists in history.