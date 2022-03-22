Is Michael Bolton Sick? The Singer Performed in a New Episode of 'American Song Contest'By Leila Kozma
Mar. 22 2022, Published 9:40 a.m. ET
A musical virtuoso from New Haven, Conn., has officially joined the American Song Contest.
Michael Bolton performed "Beautiful World" in the Season 1 premiere of the American Song Contest. The step comes months after Michael last canceled a concert citing health concerns. Do we have any reason to be worried about his health?
Michael Bolton appears to be in top-notch health — despite the rumors about a supposed disease.
Michael postponed several U.K. performances in October 2021 because of an illness. Further details about his condition were not disclosed at the time.
By the looks of it, it's possible that he came down with a minor illness in the fall of 2021 — which could have, hypothetically, warranted a few-day break. Either way, Michael seems to have recovered quickly and gotten back on stage to perform a string of concerts in the U.K. in the second half of October 2021.
One rumor says that Michael Bolton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Michael's gestures lately have led some people to speculate that he has Parkinson's disease.
"@JennaHagerBush saw Michael Bolton with you on the Morning Show. Does he have Parkinson's disease? Sure looked like it. Sounded great, but movement and [the] look were disturbing," tweeted @rlipka1.
Michael has yet to put out a press release addressing the rumor.
Top-tier singers to publicly discuss a health condition include Tony Bennett, who confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in February 2021, and Ozzy Osbourne, who shared that he has Parkinson's disease in January 2020.
Does Michael Bolton have Samson syndrome?
Several sites claim that Michael Bolton has something called Samson syndrome, but there is no evidence of this. (We were also unable to confirm that Samson syndrome is an actual disease.)
Michael Bolton is one of the contestants on 'American Song Contest' — why is he on the show?
Unlike most talent shows, Season 1 of the American Song Contest features established artists and musicians whose names will mostly ring a bell. Jewel represents her home state of Alaska, Sisqó is performing for Maryland, while King Kyote is about to revisit his roots as a Maine native. Michael made his debut as the singer representing Connecticut in the Season 1 opener.
A Western rapper from Wyoming named Ryan Charles is already hailed as the breakout star of the Season 1 premiere — thanks, in part, to his genius song, "New Boot Goofin." New episodes of the American Song Contest will introduce viewers to many singers.
Catch new episodes of the American Song Contest every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.