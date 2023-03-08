Who Is the Wolf on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are People's Best Guesses

Season 9 of The Masked Singer is well underway. The popular reality singing competition features a panel of celebrity judges who try to guess who is under the mask as performers put on wacky and elaborate costumes while performing some hit songs. Round 2 of the latest installment is about to kick off, and we're still getting to know some of the players in this season's competition. With all new themes and more unmaskings, there's no shortage of shocking reveals.

Tonight's theme is "DC Superheroes Night," and the performers aren't the only ones putting on costumes The celebrity judges are also dressing up as popular characters from DC Comics, including Harley Quinn, the Riddler, and Catwoman. But of course, it's all about the singers, and costumed characters like Wolf are taking the stage to see who will face off against the likes of Medusa and California Roll in the coming weeks. Naturally, folks are already asking who Wolf could be. Let's break down the guesses.

Source: Fox

Wolf on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Among the many elaborate costumes in The Masked Singer, Wolf is shockingly pretty simple. The singer is wearing a full furry suit with gloves and medieval boots, all adorned with an enormous royal tunic and cape. Their wolf head is decorated with a chrome-like finish with red war paint, and their tunic has an enormous wolf sigil on it. Many have gotten Game of Thrones vibes from this particular costumes.

As for the clues, we don't have too much to go on as of this writing. With no Mask-Rays for this season or any other hints to go on, The Masked Singer is keeping everyone's identities close to the chest. That being said, people do have some guesses already.

Wolf on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Wolf mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Despite the lack of clues right now, people are already throwing around guesses as to who they think Wolf might be. On Reddit, one user guessed that Wolf could be singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. It's not so far-fetched, considering that the famous musician has previously put on a Jack Sparrow costume for Saturday Night Live.

Source: Getty Images Tyler Posey, Michael Bolton, and Taylor Lautner

Here are some other guesses that people have across social media: Taylor Lautner

Burt Ward

Braun Strowman

Tyler Posey

So, who is Wolf on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...