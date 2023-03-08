Who Is Squirrel on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's the 4-1-1 on the Clues We Have

Prepare to state your case! Season 9 of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer is in full swing. The series tasks the audience, celebrity panel of judges, and viewers with correctly guessing the talent behind the mask. Luckily, the masked singers help us guess their identity with clues along the way, but sometimes, it’s simply not enough to correctly guess the talent.

As The Masked Singer Season 9 enters its fourth week, viewers have been teased with the arrival of Squirrel for the show’s DC Superheroes night. As usual, not much is known about the new singer, but it hasn’t stopped social media users from making their arguments on who is the famous face behind the mask. So, who is Squirrel on The Masked Singer? Get comfortable as we assess the clues given thus far!

Source: Fox

Squirrel on ‘The Masked SInger’ — The Clues

At this time, there are very little details to work with in regards to Squirrel’s identity on The Masked Singer. But, the few details that have been given have allowed our minds to wander a bit. Here they are: A pair of white ice skates were revealed in an Instagram clue package.

Squirrel appears to be dolled up.

The clue package includes Squirrel sifting through racks of clothing.

The star has made out with Tom Cruise.

Squirrel on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Squirrel mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Given the few clues we have so far, and Ken Jeong’s breakdown on who the famous face behind the mask could be, a lot of folks believe that Margot Robbie is the masked singer. For starters, Ken points out that Margot appeared in I, Tonya as a figure skater. Not to mention, since Squirrel appears to be dolled up, it could be Margot since she is starring as Barbie, the Mattel doll in the movie of the same title that’s set to release in July 2023. Others have guessed Tara Lipinski or Pamela Anderson. (Unclear if any of these women have made out with Tom Cruise, though!)

Source: Getty Images Margot Robbie, Tara Lipinski, and Pamela Anderson

So, who is Squirrel on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…