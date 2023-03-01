Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: Fox Who Is Polar Bear on 'The Masked Singer?' Fans Believe It Could Be This '80s Rapper By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 1 2023, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET

Season 9 of Fox’s The Masked Singer is in full swing! A new season brings more glamorous costumes, eye-catching masks, and top-notch talent that’ll dazzle the audience and add to the intriguing concept of the show. As expected, viewers and the talented panel of celebrity judges have not always been able to guess the correct celebrity behind the mask. After all, with so many talented individuals to choose from — with many having similar qualities — it’s easy to conflate celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

And of course, it's the same story with the Polar Bear mask. Not too much information about the Polar Bear’s identity has been revealed, but based on the talent’s mannerisms and costume — which provides certain clues — fans are divided. So, who is the Polar Bear on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we know.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Polar Bear on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Unfortunately, there have not been too many clues about the Polar Bear’s identity. However, the few clues we do have have given viewers a lot to work with. Here’s what we learned: The costume showcases the Polar Bear dressed in a tracksuit covered in vinyl records, a cap, sunglasses, and gold chains.

On the Instagram promo video post, the caption for Polar Bear has an ice cube and a snowflake.

Polar Bear on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Polar Bear mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. As we mentioned above, the clues surrounding Polar Bear’s identity are extremely limited. However, there’s enough there to make an educated guess, which has many social media users believing that Vanilla Ice is behind the mask. Given that Vanilla Ice’s name is synonymous with some of the promo material, along with his being a rapper and having specific mannerisms, fans are convinced he’s Polar Bear.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images (l-r) Vanilla Ice, LL Cool J, and Ice Cube

On the flip side, many hip-hop fans and viewers strongly believe that LL Cool J is the celeb behind the mask. After all, LL Cool J is hip-hop royalty and known to be a fan of tracksuits.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Polar Bear on ‘The Masked Singer?’ The answer is…