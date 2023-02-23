Why Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Not on Hulu? Customers Are Confused

Season 9 of The Masked Singer debuted on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, and left fans buzzing for more reasons than just which celebrities are underneath those over-the-top costumes.

It turns out that Hulu doesn't seem to be airing the new episodes of the wildly popular show the same night as Fox. Instead, the company has communicated with viewers that they can see the latest episode the following day. But customers aren't satisfied. If anything they're confused because the episodes aren't available the next day. So, why isn't The Masked Singer on Hulu? Keep reading for all the details.

Why isn't ‘The Masked Singer’ on Hulu until the following day — or at all?

According to a tweet Hulu shared on the day Season 9 of The Masked Singer premiered, fans can stream the newest episodes the day after they air on Fox. Except, when folks tried to tune in per the service’s claims, things got a little murky. First, here’s what Hulu shared on Twitter about how to watch the addictive reality program.

Get ready for a HOWLING good time... because #TheMaskedSinger premieres tonight on @foxtv. Stream all the action next day on Hulu. 👀 🐺 pic.twitter.com/JYqALFJu15 — Hulu (@hulu) February 15, 2023

Some customers called Hulu to find out why they weren't able to watch the show, even the following day. And it seems that many of them got the same answer from Hulu representatives about having to upgrade their service in order to view The Masked Singer.

Season 9 isn’t airing on Hulu. I spoke to s representative after seeing this & he said Hulu wasn’t airing it any longer, that I could watch if I upgraded my Hulu account to include live tv! — MargaritaRita#51 (@margaritarita66) February 19, 2023

One customer was truly on a mission to figure out what's going on, and even got a response from Hulu that further muddied the situation as to whether fans can really watch the show the next day without having to pay more.

@hulu_support the masked singer isn’t airing the next day. A representative of Hulu told me that it wasn’t going to be airing it next day any longer. That I could upgrade to Hulu +live which would cost $80+. But everywhere I look your advertising that it will air the next day. — MargaritaRita#51 (@margaritarita66) February 19, 2023

Apologies for the miscommunication! To clarify, you should be able to watch The Masked Singer the next day here: https://t.co/1OXe6OLAjr. To stay in the loop for updated episodes, be sure to keep the show in your Watchlist/My Stuff! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the fan later shared a tip that may help some viewers catch up on the latest episodes without adding more fees to their service: “I read someone’s post that they had to play the last episode of Season 8 before Season 9 showed up so I tried that and it worked.” Incredibly, Hulu later responded that they shared that “workaround” with the “proper team” on their end. It appears that the streaming service doesn’t even know what’s going on!

Fans of ‘The Masked Singer’ are definitely frustrated.

As Hulu seemingly figures out how to make good on their claim that fans can stream The Masked Singer on their platform the next day, Twitter is exploding with frustration. Season 9, Episode 2, which aired on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, hasn't shown up as of the time of this writing.

As one person pointed out, it’s difficult to avoid finding out what happened on the show when you have to wait until the next day — or longer to view the episode.

I can no longer watch The Masked Singer live and trying to avoid spoilers until I can watch episodes next day on Hulu is difficult. Last week I got spoiled for both. Tonight I haven't been spoiled.. yet. — Elizabeth 🌌 8 (@AwkwardPancake) February 23, 2023

Fans are demanding that Hulu update them as to where the second episode is and when it will be available. Many Hulu customers are upset since they need to know what happened on The Masked Singer before they read about the episode or hear spoilers.

@hulu_support where is the masked singer episode 2??? — Lizzy Atkinson (@lizzy_loue123) February 23, 2023