Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: FOX Fans Are Dying to Know the Identity of Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer' By Anna Garrison Feb. 22 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Everyone's favorite reality show is back with Season 9 of The Masked Singer! This season, fans will see even more opportunities to watch their favorite performers go head-to-head with the introduction of new costumes and new rules. After an exciting premiere on Feb. 15, viewers have been looking forward to more unmasking and fun with Theme Nights such as ABBA Night, New York Night, DC Superhero Night, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

As always, The Masked Singer's lineup contains some seriously creative costumes, including Medusa, Night Owl, and of course, Rock Lobster. Fans are already curious about the mysterious crustacean, so keep reading for all the clues we have about their identity so far!

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Currently, Rock Lobster has no clue package, so let's take inventory of what we do know. "Rock Lobster" is also a song by the B-52s

Rock Lobster sings "SOS" by ABBA

The costume is a lobster costume wearing a metallic green studded jacket and leather pants with a tiny headset.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Rock Lobster mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Without a clue package, guesses for Rock Lobster might seem random, but there are a few viewers who think they have things all figured out. Many fans suggest that Rock Lobster might be a member of the B-52s, specifically: Fred Schneider or Keith Strickland. One Instagram user suggested Rock Lobster's outfit reminded them of comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

Other guesses for Rock Lobster's identity include: Seth MacFarlane

Terry Crews

Dave Coulier

Martin Short

So, who is Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…