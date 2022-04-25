Whether you know him from his Bobby's World days or have enjoyed his more recent work as host on Deal or No Deal and a judge on America's Got Talent, it's no secret that Howie Mandel has accomplished quite a lot throughout his roughly four decades in the public eye.

With a wildly successful career as a comedian, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, author, and television personality, Howie has quite literally done it all in the entertainment industry. He even appeared on HGTV's Celebrity IOU in April 2022, helping to renovate his manager's home. Is there anything he can't do?