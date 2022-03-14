Logo
Home > Realitytv > America's Got Talent
Howie Mandel at the Season 16 finale of 'AGT'
Source: Getty Images

Why Is Howie Mandel Not a Judge on 'AGT: Extreme'? Viewers Are Lost Without Him

By

Mar. 14 2022, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

For those tuning in each week for America's Got Talent: Extreme, we know what you're thinking — where is Howie Mandel? The long-time AGT judge and two of his cohorts, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, no longer have a seat at the judges' table.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, retired WWE superstar Nikki Bella and professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana are judging the competition alongside series creator Simon Cowell. Though AGT: Extreme is merely a spinoff, viewers are still dying to know: Why is Howie Mandel not on the show? Here's everything we know.

Howie Mandel at the 'AGT' Season 15 Kickoff.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Why is Howie Mandel not on 'AGT: Extreme'?

In Sept. 2021, Howie took to Twitter to share a photo of himself on the set of his new show, telling his followers that he "can't wait for [them] to see." Howie's post generated much speculation, with many AGT fans flocking to the show's subreddit to discern if Howie was actually on set for AGT: Extreme.

One Redditor commented that "Howie's stylist answered someone on Instagram asking if he's going to be on Extreme, and she said no due to another show he's working on."

The Reddit user also included a link to the stylist's Instagram post, which contained a hashtag of Netflix in the caption. It seems like Howie isn't on AGT: Extreme because of scheduling conflicts due to filming a new Netflix series.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, there are other plausible reasons as to why Howie is not on AGT: Extreme. In Feb. 2022, Gold Derby reported that Simon and his fellow producers "wanted to shake things up and try out new personalities who come from 'extreme' backgrounds."

With Nikki and Travis, their backgrounds match those of the performers. As a result, this allows the duo to assess which contestants truly deliver the most extreme acts on the show. Of course, the show isn't the same without Howie, but it's crucial for AGT: Extreme to have judges that know what it takes to take intense risks for a championship.

New episodes of America's Got Talent: Extreme air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'America's Got Talent: Extreme': Danny Zzzz Wowed Judges With Amazing Escape Artist Feat

'AGT: Extreme' Star Danny Zzzz Opened up About the Death of His Son, Mason

Meet the Engineers Who Won Over Simon Cowell in the Premiere of 'AGT: Extreme'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.