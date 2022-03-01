'AGT: Extreme' Star Danny Zzzz Opened up About the Death of His Son, Mason

'AGT: Extreme' Star Danny Zzzz Opened up About the Death of His Son, MasonBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 1 2022, Published 9:32 a.m. ET
Master magician and illusionist Danny Zzzz (Daniel Paulin) immediately impressed the viewers of America's Got Talent: Extreme with his charismatic personality, confident disposition, and, of course, exceptional artistry.
The contestant made his debut on Season 1 of AGT: Extreme, sharing a few details about his day-to-day life and the recent loss of his son, Mason, before getting started with his routine. What happened to Danny Zzzz's son, Mason?
Danny shared a few details about his son, Mason, before performing a dangerous trick on 'America's Got Talent: Extreme.'
Danny opened up about the tragic loss of his 22-year-old son, Mason, in a recent episode of America's Got Talent: Extreme. In the episode, he introduced himself as a proud father of five. As he said, his family means the world to him — which is why losing his son, Mason, has been all the harder on him. As he said, Mason passed away less than a year ago at the time of filming the episode.
"I really am proud to be on this stage, because I would really like the world to know my son's name. His name is Mason," Danny Zzzz said. "I came on the biggest stage ... the most Extreme. My family is in my heart, and having the opportunity just to introduce you to my beautiful boy ... my heart is in my hand."
Danny didn't share any additional information about Mason's passing, and no further details seem to be available online.
Danny Zzz previously worked as an on-air radio host and producer on 97.7 HTZ FM, among others.
A seasoned entertainer, comedian, and radio show host, Danny Zzzz seems to love suspense.
As an escapist, he has already astonished the viewers of America's Got Talent: Extreme. In a recent episode, he agreed to climb into a wooden box and limit his movements using a handful of locks. The box was then lifted 100 feet into the air. Danny had one minute to complete the trick, or else risk falling straight back onto the concrete. Fortunately, he pulled it off just fine.
As an escapist, he toured the world to deliver top-notch performances in Germany, Australia, and other countries. Before joining America's Got Talent: Extreme, Danny appeared on talent shows like Tú sí que vales and talk shows like The Peet and Reet Show.
"I feel like my entire life has been a chain reaction. I've changed my career so many times," Danny explained in a previous TEDx talk. "Probably like a lot of you, I've been many things in my lifetime."
As he said, he felt stuck until he worked out what he wanted to try next. Soon enough, he became an escape artist. As he said in the TEDx talk, a motorcycle accident threatened to put an end to his career. Ultimately, he got up again, dusted himself off, and returned to his craft — achieving even more success than in the first round.
Catch new episodes of America's Got Talent: Extreme every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.