'AGT' Fan Favorite Nightbirde Exits Due to Cancer Battle

After performing her original song "It's OK" on America's Got Talent , Jane Marczewski, better known as Nightbirde , became an overnight sensation. Her hauntingly beautiful voice, which sang the story of her life over the past few years, won her Simon Cowell's coveted Golden Buzzer. But, sadly, Nightbirde's AGT journey has come to an end.

What happenened to Nightbirde? Read on for why she's withdrawing from the competition and why she still has hope for the future, not a legacy.

What happened to Nightbirde on 'AGT'?

When Nightbirde first arrived on the AGT stage, the judges and audience praised her for her joyful demeanor in the face of great tragedy. As judge Howie Mandel asked her about her life, she revealed that she had cancer. When Simon asked her where the cancer was, she informed him, "Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine, and my liver," meaning that the cancer has spread throughout her body.

In an interview with WCMH, she gave more information about the disease she's fighting. She was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2017. In 2019, she was given three to six months to live. Backstage at AGT, she told the cameras after her audition, "I have a 2 percent chance of survival, but 2 percent is not 0 percent. Two percent is something."

On Aug. 2, Nightbirde took to Instagram to reveal that the cancer has caused her to have to walk away from AGT. Alongside a black and white photo of herself, she wrote, "Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

"Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams," she concluded.