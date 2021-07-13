Fans Think They Already Know Who Wins Season 16 of 'AGT'

The audition rounds are coming to an end and although Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is just getting started, fans have already chosen their favorites. It’s unclear who wins this season of AGT, but viewers have already submitted their predictions on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Korean Soul did a great job, perfectly in sync. They definitely have a chance to make it big, not just win the show. So many amazing acts this season, it’s going to be super competitive.”