Fans Think They Already Know Who Wins Season 16 of 'AGT'By Pretty Honore
Jul. 13 2021, Published 7:39 p.m. ET
In May of 2020, Brandon Leake went head-to-head with several talented performers on the America’s Got Talent stage and was named the winner of Season 15. Now that the competition has returned for Season 16, viewers have been introduced to a new group of entertainers who are hoping to take home a $1 million cash prize.
Among the contestants on the newest season of AGT are 9-year-old violin player Victory Brinker and TikToker Donovan Hoffer, who wowed judges on June 6 with his performance of “Think of Me” from Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera. But fans are wondering who wins Season 16 of AGT. Read on to find out what we know so far.
Auditions for Season 16 of ‘AGT’ opened in March.
In early 2021, NBC announced that AGT would return for Season 16 and asked potential participants to submit their first-round auditions virtually in early March. Three months later, the competition returned to television and there was no shortage of talent.
Along with Jessica Núñez, who shared the story of her parents' tragic murder ahead of her showstopping audition, Matt Mauser, whose wife died in the plane crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, also gave fellow competitors a run for their money.
In a previous interview with Access, Matt revealed that he was hesitant after being approached to audition for the competition, but he ultimately joined the cast of America’s Got Talent for the sake of his children. He tells Simon Cowell, “I'd like to make sure that my children see that, in spite of the grief that we've been through this year, that that grief is not going to define who we are as a family.”
We still have a long way to go before the Season 16 finale of America’s Got Talent, and the competition is heating up quickly. So far, Léa Kyle, Jimmie Herrod, and Victory Brinker have gotten Golden Buzzers from judges following their auditions. But who are the judges on Season 16 of AGT?
Who are the judges on Season 16 of 'America’s Got Talent'?
Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is hosted by Terry Crews, who is joined by judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell. Howie said that although production was put on pause during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his fellow judges are glad to be back in front of a live audience. Howie told People, “This year is the icing on the cake. This year is, 'We're back. We are the light at the end of the tunnel.'"
So, who wins Season 16 of 'America’s Got Talent'?
The audition rounds are coming to an end and although Season 16 of America’s Got Talent is just getting started, fans have already chosen their favorites. It’s unclear who wins this season of AGT, but viewers have already submitted their predictions on social media.
One fan wrote on Twitter, “Korean Soul did a great job, perfectly in sync. They definitely have a chance to make it big, not just win the show. So many amazing acts this season, it’s going to be super competitive.”
The stakes are high! Tune in to Season 16 of America's Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST to find out who takes home the cash prize.