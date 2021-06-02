'America's Got Talent' Season 16 Wasn't Filmed Too Long Ago — and Production Is Surprisingly Speedy

Season 16 of America's Got Talent is here, and it's already gearing up to be one of the most epic, yet. 10-year-old Peter Rosalita has already won over the hearts of millions of viewers when he covered Celine Dion's hit "All by Myself" during tonight's premiere. And it looks like, after an entire season impacted by COVID, America's Got Talent is back , and more or less what we've come to expect over the years.

It's been confirmed that while AGT production started during early 2021, the crew followed strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, which included a limited audience and only one filming location. Understandably, filming this season was a lot easier than last year.

Howie Mandel tells People, "Things have loosened up a little bit and [are] getting better. We're all getting vaccinated and the numbers have gone down. This is the sun that is shining that we've all been waiting for. And this has been so exciting in so many different ways."

Here's what to know about where and where the talent show was filmed.