Nikki Bella and Artem Are in Couples Therapy: "Artem Doesn't Realize His Tone"

When they appeared as partners on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's personalities seriously clashed. The couple, of course, ended up getting eliminated. In a twist of fate, they became romantically involved — announcing their engagement in November 2019 and then welcoming their first child in July 2020.

However, given the events that have transpired on Total Bellas, many fans have wondered: Are Nikki and Artem still together at this point?