Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: Fox Who Is Night Owl on 'the Masked Singer'? Here's All the Clues We Have so Far By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 22 2023, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET

This is not a drill — Season 9 of The Masked Singer is here! The singing competition returned with an impressive season premiere on Feb. 15, and the party is just getting started. In the new episode, returning champ Medusa faces off against new contestants Rock Lobster and Night Owl for ABBA night! The three will each perform one of the beloved '70s supergroup's most popular tracks, including "Dancing Queen."

Article continues below advertisement

As we prepare for a disco-themed episode, we can't help but try to guess the identity of the performers, especially the luxurious Night Owl. With that said, who is Night Owl on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Night Owl on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Unfortunately, the clues surrounding Night Owl's identity are slim to none at this time. Here’s everything we know: The character bears a strong resemblance to the Snow Owls from Season 4, which could mean the person behind the Night Owl mask has ties to the Snow Owls, aka country singers Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.

Night Owl on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Night Owl mask, the correct identity may be spoiled below. As we mentioned above, the clues are extremely limited when it comes to Night Owl. However, after a clip of Night Owl's entire performance of ABBA's smash hit "Fernando" surfaced on social media, the guesses started rolling in. So, who's under the mask?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany

Well, many believe that '80s pop star Debbie Gibson is the masked singer — the "Foolish Beat" singer sounds eerily similar to the Night Owl. On the flip side, some fans strongly believe that actress/singer Idina Menzel or fellow '80s pop star Tiffany may be the celeb behind the mask. Other early guesses for Night Owl include: Kristin Chenoweth

Dolly Parton

Jennifer Nettles

Tia Mowry

So, who is Night Owl on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…