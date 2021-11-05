For the first time in 40 years, ABBA has reunited for a new studio album. On Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, the Swedish pop group made its comeback official with "Voyage," a 10-song album full of new material written by band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.Starting on May 27, 2022, a digital concert residency titled "ABBA Voyage" will launch at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, now officially known as ABBA Arena. Rather than appear themselves, fans will get to see virtual avatars (called ABBAtars). The digital versions of each member appear as their 1979 selves.Looking back, the supergroup earned massive amounts of success, and they continue to reign as one of the most prominent pop groups in the industry, which leaves us wondering: How much is ABBA worth?How much is ABBA's net worth?ABBA — an acronym using the first letters of each member's first name — has collected a considerable amount of money over the years. It's no surprise that their net worth is high; their earnings derive from their multiple albums and tours. With that in mind, ABBA's net worth is an estimated $900 million per Wealthy Persons.Wealthy Persons also reports that each ABBA member is worth an estimated $200-$300 million. That doesn't surprise us since we've witnessed ABBA's massive success throughout their several decades-long career.ABBA announced they're breaking up again.A week before the release of their highly anticipated album "Voyage," ABBA spoke with The Guardian about their career, and how the future looks for the group. Despite releasing new music and a groundbreaking tour on the way, the quartet is once again breaking up. \n\n"I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982," Benny Andersson told The Guardian. "I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it."If you were hoping for more music and tours, it's not happening. When you think about it, each ABBA member is in their seventies. Their stage presence and performances may not live up to those of the past, so we think ABBA made the right choice to live their lives the way they want. We should be so lucky that they blessed us with new music, right?\n\n"Voyage" is now available on all major music streaming services.