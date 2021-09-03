ABBA Is Coming Back Together — Why Did They Break Up in the First Place?

The last time ABBA performed together — before a 2016 reunion — was in December 1982. At the time, their performance on the British TV series The Late, Late Breakfast Show was not intended to be their last. Two group members even claimed for years that ABBA would be releasing a new album.

Asked point-blank about a split, Björn and Benny even went so far as to deny the group was breaking up, issuing memorable quotes like, “Who are we without our ladies? Initials of Brigitte Bardot?”