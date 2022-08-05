Debbie Gibson Dominated the Pop Charts in the 1980s — What's Her Net Worth Now?

Now, in August 2022, Debbie is appearing on CBS’s Secret Celebrity Renovation, where she works with hosts Nischelle Turner, Sabrina Soto, and Rob Mariano to surprise her longtime creative partner, Heather Moore, with a stunning home.

While we don't know for sure exactly who pays for the home makeovers on Secret Celeb Renovation, it's possible that Debbie shelled out at least some funds for the redo. What is Debbie's net worth in 2022?