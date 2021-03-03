Jonathan Knight Appeared on a Reality Competition With His Longtime Fiancé

Though NKOTB has continued to tour, release music, and get together, many members have moved on to other ventures.

The group formed in Massachusetts in the late '80s, and it included Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg , Danny Wood, and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight.

Long before the likes of One Direction , the Backstreet Boys, or even N'SYNC captured the hearts of teens everywhere, New Kids on the Block had a lock on the boy band scene.

When he's not touring or working on rustic farmhouses, Jonathan is usually with his longtime partner, Harley Rodriguez.

The singer is helping couples figure out how to renovate homes with extremely old bones on Farmhouse Fixer.

While Donnie Wahlberg is playing a police officer on Blue Bloods and Joey McIntyre had a few cameos on Fuller House, Jonathan Knight is taking his farmhouse renovations "Step By Step" with an HGTV series.

Jonathan Knight's partner, Harley Rodriguez, is a fitness instructor and actor.

The 52-year-old was private about his personal life during the height of his New Kids on the Block fame. In the '90s, Jonathan was linked to '80s teen pop sensation Tiffany while she was touring with the group, but the two denied being an item at the time.

In 2009, a man claiming to be Jonathan's ex-boyfriend spoke with the National Enquirer and said that the singer is gay. Two years later, Tiffany appeared on the Bravo late night talk series Watch What Happens Live, and she discussed Jonathan's sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement

When host Andy Cohen asked if she ever dated a NKOTB member, she shared that she had a brief relationship with Jonathan. "The quiet one, the shy one. [He] became gay later. I didn't do it...." she said. "Now looking back when we were dating, he was so much fun. We used to do facials together. He was so easy to talk to." The Farmhouse Fixer personality later released a statement to Towleroad about how he had never hidden his sexuality, and how Tiffany hadn't "outed" him.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"I have never been outed by anyone but myself! I did so almost twenty years ago. I never knew that I would have to do it all over again publicly just because I reunited with NKOTB! I have lived my life very openly and have never hidden the fact that I am gay!..." he said to the outlet in 2011. "If there ever has been any confusion about my sexuality, then you are someone that doesn't even know me!"

At the end of his statement, Jonathan noted that he didn't want to discuss his private life anymore. But, he later went public with his partner, Harley Rodriguez, when the two competed as a team on Season 26 of The Amazing Race. Harley is a Boston-based fitness instructor, and he's dabbled in acting as well.

Article continues below advertisement