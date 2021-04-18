What Happened to Alma Wahlberg? The Family Matriarch Has Died at Age 78

What Happened to Alma Wahlberg? The Family Matriarch Has Died at Age 78By Leila Kozma
Apr. 18 2021, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
In July 2020, an Instagram post by Donnie Wahlberg indicated his mom Alma Wahlberg might be experiencing health problems.
The picture showed the mother-son duo sharing a much-needed hug. Donnie casted a scared glance at the camera, while Alma looks somewhat frail, and tired. "During my visit, she didn’t remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he wrote.
Fast-forward to April 2021, and Alma has died. Worried fans need to know: What happened to her?
What happened to Alma Wahlberg?
Often referred to as the Wahlberg family matriarch, Alma is renowned for her stern, but loving approach.
The 78-year-old Boston-native successfully raised six sons, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, and Mark, and three daughters, Michelle, Debbie, and Tracey.
Alma's son, Donnie, previously shared that his mother suffered from dementia.
"For Alma 🙏🏼🕊❤️ I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," he wrote on Instagram. "My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."
Donnie also wrote a touching tribute to his mother on April 18.
Meanwhile, Mark shared his own tribute to his late mother on his Instagram grid, writing, "My angel. Rest in peace."
Fans were worried about Alma Wahlberg in July 2020.
An armada of scared fans has taken it to Twitter to enquire about Alma's health following the worrisome Instagram post shared by Donnie on July 2, 2020.
"What’s going on with Alma??" asked a person.
"@DonnieWahlberg Just dropping in to send thoughts, prayers, and hugs too you and the whole Wahlberg family. Alma is a fighter and she will put up one hell of a tussle to be there for her family. Stay strong and positive. you #Twugs" wrote someone else.
According to outlets like The Richest, Celebrity Divorce, and Information Cradle, Alma made a living as a bank clerk and as a nurse assistant before becoming a restaurant hostess in one of her son, Paul's restaurants.
Her first husband, Donald Edmond, was a delivery driver — so they had to cut corners to keep the large family alive.
Alma and Donald divorced in 1982, just as her older kids were approaching their twenties. Alma went on to marry another man, Mark Conroy, in 1984. According to WealthyPersons.com, they were still together at the time of her death.
In addition to Anderson Live, Alma has made appearances on shows like Entertainment Tonight, Today, and A&E.
Most viewers will recognize her from Wahlburgers, the popular reality TV show chronicling her son and celebrity chef Paul's attempts to expand the business further and open a burger restaurant chain.
In addition to Wahlburgers, Paul is also the owner of Alma Nova, a fine-dining restaurant in Hingham, Mass. He chose the name in a bid to pay homage to his tightly-knit family.
Our thoughts are with the Wahlberg family as they mourn the loss of their mother, Alma.