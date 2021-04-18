What Happened to Alma Wahlberg? The Family Matriarch Has Died at Age 78

In July 2020, an Instagram post by Donnie Wahlberg indicated his mom Alma Wahlberg might be experiencing health problems.

The picture showed the mother-son duo sharing a much-needed hug. Donnie casted a scared glance at the camera, while Alma looks somewhat frail, and tired. "During my visit, she didn’t remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he wrote.