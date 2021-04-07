Season 1 of 'Farmhouse Fixer' Was Filmed at These Idyllic Locations

Starring New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight and seasoned interior designer Kristina Crestin, HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer promises hours worth of entertainment and to be an exceptional source of inspiration for die-hard interior design geeks.

Unlike Unsellable Houses or Flip or Flop, this show focuses exclusively on farmhouses, capturing how some of the oldest and quaintest properties can be transformed into ravishingly beautiful homes. So, where is Farmhouse Fixer located?