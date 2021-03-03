Meet Kristina Crestin, a Talented Interior Designer and the Star of 'Farmhouse Fixer'

Seasoned interior designer Kristina Crestin is the latest to join the cast of Farmhouse Fixer, a reality TV show shedding light on how centuries-old farmhouses and cottages can be transformed into beautiful homes with a luxurious feel.

Hosted by Jonathan Knight — a founding member of the '80s pop supergroup, New Kids on the Block — the show aims to dispense some top tips while also giving viewers a taste of the work of a group of immensely talented designers, constructors, and the like.