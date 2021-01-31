Tuns Out, Jonathan Walters Left HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ for His Actual Home Town

Tuns Out, Jonathan Walters Left HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ for His Actual Home TownBy Dan Clarendon
Jan. 31 2021, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
If you’ve been a longtime HGTV watcher, you might be wondering what happened to Jonathan on Home Town. Jonathan Walters left the home renovation show after three seasons — and he even left the state of Mississippi!
Erin Napier marked Jonathan’s departure in a May 2019 Instagram post, writing, “He’s been our project manager on [Home Town] since the very first episode, the bearer of bad news, the solution opportunist, and, apparently, according to Twitter, the heartthrob of Home Town. (Sorry, ladies, he’s married.) … Tonight we said goodbye for now. We’ve been having dinner dates at [Mississippi restaurant] Tabella since the show began. Ugh. We hate goodbyes, y’all.”
Jonathan left the show for a new opportunity.
In a November 2019 blog post, Erin announced that Jonathan would not appear in Home Town Season 4. “This season, you’re going to meet some new folks since our project manager, Jonathan, took a new opportunity in Florida, in the town where he grew up,” she wrote.
But Mississippi’s loss is Florida’s gain. The project manager went home to the Sunshine State, where he’s still working hard in the home construction biz.
Jonathan’s bio on the Premiere Speakers Bureau website elaborates on his career transition: “Jonathan is currently in the process of studying to become a licensed contractor in the state of Florida, as he is transitioning back to Southwest Florida, where his construction career began at the age of 17.”
On Instagram, Jonathan says he works on daily projects with Royal Corinthian Homes — a company that builds custom homes in Fort Myers, Fla., and elsewhere the region.
Jonathan’s bio adds: “Serving customers in both custom new construction and renovation projects, his approach is to purposely strive for excellence in all aspects of his daily work and life. Encouraging others to do the same is his passion.”
He’s a family man.
The same bio reveals that Jonathan has a family: “Jonathan enjoys spending time with his wife and 3 boys and can often be found running or riding a bike during the hottest part of the day.”
Jonathan praised his wife, Gabrielle, in an Instagram post for Mother’s Day 2020. “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful bride!” he wrote. “All of your boys love you tremendously, and I’m so glad that the Lord picked you to be my wife and their mother. They couldn’t have asked for a better mother than you!”
Jonathan has also gotten into podcasting.
Thanks to Jonathan’s Instagram bio, we also know he’s a contributor to the Protractor Podcast blog. (Example posts: “How Contractors Should Embrace The Process” and “Top 5 People A Contractor Should Have On Speed Dial.”)
“Having worked for small business construction companies in southwest Florida, south Mississippi, and Houston, Texas, has exposed me to a wide range of construction and renovation type projects in the custom residential and small commercial arenas,” he wrote on the Protractor Podcast website. “These are all experiences and knowledge that I hope can be passed on to others and be of benefit to those reading here.”