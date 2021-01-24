‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Gave His In-Laws the Most Touching Present

“If his signature exists here, then part of him is still here, too,” she wrote in the blog post. “His DNA is my DNA, and I felt connected to him again in a way I haven’t felt since I hugged his neck for the last time in 2001 before Lou Gehrig’s disease took him from us. Holding the hammer, it felt like he’d never left for just a moment.”

Erin and Ben first gifted two of the hammers to Danny and Jim, both of whom were duly moved. And then, at a Christmas Eve dinner with Erin’s parents, the couple presented the other two hammers to Clark and Phil.

“Fascinated was Clark’s response. Quiet was Daddy’s. Mama was emotional, like me,” Erin blogged. “And then, to break the quiet, Daddy told us, ‘You know, Daddy had me swinging this hammer all summer long back then. It might as well be mine!’”