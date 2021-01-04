Logo
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-to-brandon-on-home-town-1609776531900.jpg
Source: Instagram

'Home Town' Producer Brandon Davis Passed Away Aged 31 in 2018

By

Updated

In the Season 5 premiere of Home Town, show host duo Ben and Erin Napier help out Brooke Davis-Jefcoat, a photographer based in Laurel, Miss., who lost her husband, Brandon, in March 2018. 

The episode chronicles how Ben and Erin assist Brooke and her partner with finding a new family nest. So, what happened to Brandon? 

Article continues below advertisement

'Home Town' producer and videographer Brandon Davis tragically lost his life in 2018.

According to a blog post by Brandon's brother, Ethan, Brandon collapsed on March 8, 2018.

As Ethan writes, the doctors told the family that Brandon suffered a seizure. An obituary posted on Obitio Online Obituaries states that Brandon died of natural causes. He was only 31 years old. 

what-happened-to-brandon-on-home-town-1-1609776749821.jpg
Source: Instagram

Brooke Davis-Jefcoat

Article continues below advertisement

The tragic event came as a horrible shock for his family, including his parents (Mark, Sonya, and stepdad Stogey), siblings (Emily and Ethan), his wife Brooke, and his son, Kingston Rhodes. 

As Ethan writes on his blog, Brandon was a nature-lover, a talented athlete, and an active member of the Crosspointe Community Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and playing tennis. 

Brandon worked for Black Horn Productions, a Laurel-based company, before joining the HGTV show as a producer and videographer. 

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

Erin commemorated Brandon via a heartfelt Instagram post shared on March 9, 2018.

"Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague, and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis. We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother, and sister," she wrote. 

Article continues below advertisement

"His role as our own world-class videographer and producer leaves a wound that won't heal for a long while. I hope you will watch his work at @blackhornproductions like this piece he did for our store last year and appreciate his talent that told all of our stories so beautifully, better than any of us ever could. I know Camp Home Town will miss him sorely. We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did," Erin added. 

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

The Season 5 premiere of Home Town sheds light on how Brooke overcame the tragedy. 

To help her embark on the next chapter in her life journey, Ben and Erin lent their expertise and assisted her with finding a new house that could become a comfy home for her whole family. 

In Season 5 of 'Home Town,' Ben and Erin will help out colleagues like Angela Tarrant.

The new batch of episodes capture some of the most impressive home transformations out there. Erin and Ben's clients range from Home Town showrunner Angie Tarrant to a Grammy-nominated music producer and guitar player based in Nashville, Tenn. 

"Color Psychology," the episode airing on Jan. 10, 2021, sees Ben and Erin create a transitional home for women recovering from personal difficulties at the request of a couple who runs a non-profit organization. 

Article continues below advertisement

"From the Big Apple to the Little Catfish" captures how a New York-based surgeon and his wife start a new life in Mississippi at a historic property with plenty of charming features. 

Catch new episodes of Home Town every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What Happened to Max in 'We Can Be Heroes'? You May Have Missed This Subtle Reference

What Happened to the Men in the Infamous Twisted Tea Video?

This Is What Happened to Guy Fieri's Sister, Morgan, Who Tragically Died in 2011

More From Distractify

  • tanya-roberts-husband-1609779232722.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Former 'Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts' Death Was Unexpected
  • johnroderick-1609771243595.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    John Roderick Deleted His Twitter Account Following Criticisms of His Parenting Posts
  • what-happened-kyle-last-man-standing-2-1609772037339.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    After a Three-Year Time Jump, 'Last Man Standing' Fans Are Trying to Keep Up
  • are-lilly-and-james-still-together-unexpected-1-1609717592228.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    'Unexpected' Star Lilly Bennett Broke up With James Kennedy Quite Some Time Ago