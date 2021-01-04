'Home Town' Producer Brandon Davis Passed Away Aged 31 in 2018

The episode chronicles how Ben and Erin assist Brooke and her partner with finding a new family nest. So, what happened to Brandon?

In the Season 5 premiere of Home Town , show host duo Ben and Erin Napier help out Brooke Davis-Jefcoat, a photographer based in Laurel, Miss., who lost her husband, Brandon, in March 2018.

'Home Town' producer and videographer Brandon Davis tragically lost his life in 2018.

According to a blog post by Brandon's brother, Ethan, Brandon collapsed on March 8, 2018. As Ethan writes, the doctors told the family that Brandon suffered a seizure. An obituary posted on Obitio Online Obituaries states that Brandon died of natural causes. He was only 31 years old.

The tragic event came as a horrible shock for his family, including his parents (Mark, Sonya, and stepdad Stogey), siblings (Emily and Ethan), his wife Brooke, and his son, Kingston Rhodes.

As Ethan writes on his blog, Brandon was a nature-lover, a talented athlete, and an active member of the Crosspointe Community Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and playing tennis. Brandon worked for Black Horn Productions, a Laurel-based company, before joining the HGTV show as a producer and videographer.

Erin commemorated Brandon via a heartfelt Instagram post shared on March 9, 2018. "Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague, and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis. We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother, and sister," she wrote.

"His role as our own world-class videographer and producer leaves a wound that won't heal for a long while. I hope you will watch his work at @blackhornproductions like this piece he did for our store last year and appreciate his talent that told all of our stories so beautifully, better than any of us ever could. I know Camp Home Town will miss him sorely. We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did," Erin added.

Last night, we had friends from every corner of the U.S. and all over the world travel to Laurel to celebrate the #HomeTownFinale, the Griffin’s new home, and the life of our dear friend and crew member, Brandon Davis. We’re thankful to be everyone’s home town for one night! pic.twitter.com/YfAl4ecnys — LMCo. (@laurel_merc) March 13, 2018 Source: Twitter

