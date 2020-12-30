What Happened to the Men in the Infamous Twisted Tea Video?By Sara Belcher
Updated
On Christmas Eve 2020, a video of two men getting into a fight at a convenience store went viral. The video shows a white man being hit in the face with a can of Twisted Tea after repeatedly verbally harassing a Black man who was in the store.
In the clip, which runs about two minutes, the white man continuously eggs on the Black man in the video, making lewd threats and calling him the N-word over and over again.
The fight between these two men begins when the Black man picks up a can of Twisted Tea that was on the counter, to which the white man says "What, you going to smack me with that? Smack me!"
The fight begins when the Twisted Tea is slapped across the white man's face and ends once the Black man pins the other guy with a wrestling move. The video has been shared many times, but some are still wondering, where did this happen and did either guy go to jail?
Where did the Twisted Tea incident happen?
The infamous video has made many rounds on the internet, quickly gaining millions of views and even being shared by popular rapper Snoop Dogg. The altercation appears to take place in a convenience store, and according to Ohio-based newspaper The Chronicle, it happened at a Circle K in Elyria, near Cleveland.
According to the outlet, the incident took place at the chain gas station's Broad Street location.
Those who are from the area claim to have identified the instigator in the argument, though his actual identity has not been publicly released.
While many have respected his privacy, choosing not to name him, others have not, and have even gone as far as to continue to share his photos online.
Is the Twisted Tea guy in jail?
While many have seen the entire altercation online, the incident was actually not reported to local law enforcement at the time. According to The Chronicle, Elyria police officer James Welsh claims to have seen the video, though he confirmed that no official police report had been filed following the incident.
”It has obviously gone viral on the internet, but to my knowledge it was never called in or reported,” he told the outlet.
As the incident was not reported, it is unlikely either party involved in the fight will face charges or jail time. This would also explain why neither of the men in the video has been publicly identified.
“Honestly, I don’t ever want to see him again. I don’t like that kind of thing,” cashier Kaleb Gregg told Cleveland 19 News about the incident. He offered no further comment as to what happened before or after the video was taken.
For now, it looks as though neither of the men in the video will be facing repercussions for engaging in a fight in public. If either party decides to come forward to file a police report, it's possible this may change, as the viral video is evidence of the altercation.