Who Is the Guy in the Twisted Tea Video? Sleuths Have Identified One of the Men

The internet had no idea the gift it was about to receive on Christmas Eve 2020 — but now it will never be the same thanks to that viral Twisted Tea video. On Dec. 24, the clip featuring a Black man obliterating his can of spiked iced tea across the face of a racist white man started circulating via social media. Now, the question on everyone's mind is: Who are the guys in the Twisted Tea video?

But first, a little backstory is in order.