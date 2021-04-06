Where Is HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses' Filmed? Here's What We Know

Where Is HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses' Filmed? Here's What We KnowBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 6 2021, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Season 1 of Unsellable Houses introduced viewers to Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, the dream team transforming the real estate landscape one house at a time.
Apparently, the twin sisters landed their own HGTV show after a producer stumbled upon one of their goofy car karaoke videos posted on the YouTube page of their real estate company, Lamb & Co.
All of the houses featured on the show appear to take place in the same location, but what is that location? Here's what we know about where Unsellable Houses is filmed.
Season 2 of 'Unsellable Houses' was filmed in Washington.
Season 1 of Unsellable Houses charted Lyndsay's and Leslie's adventures with reviving properties across Snohomish County, Wash. The filming locations included Everett, Marysville, Bothell, Lake Stevens, Snohomish, and Lynnwood.
Season 2 takes us back to Washington as well. Filming for the show's sophomore season took place in idyllic cities like Mill Creek and Edmonds.
"Unsellable houses are everywhere," Lyndsay explained in an interview with The Everett Herald. "There are sellers who are missing the mark on what they need to do."
As Lyndsay suggested, not every seller has an easy time working out what makes their property valuable and more attractive, which is where she and her twin sister (and best friend!) Leslie come in.
Season 2 of 'Unsellable Houses' sheds light on Lyndsay's and Leslie's background.
Season 2 of Unsellable Houses allows the sisters to share more information about their background, family life, and everyday experiences. Their spouses, kids, and employees will get more airtime, allowing viewers to learn more about how Lyndsay and Leslie work their magic in different areas of life.
"We get to show a lot more of our life," Leslie said. "We get to introduce our kids and our puppies. Our husbands. Our staff, the store. How we do what we do and what goes on behind the scenes."
Renowned for their infectiously enthusiastic attitude and senses of humor, Lyndsay and Leslie built a portfolio filled to the brim with exciting projects.
The sisters firmly believe in each property they take on, so much so that they invest their own money into the renovation process. But their efforts are usually more than worth it. Each of the houses featured in Season 2 reportedly sold for somewhere between $400,000 and $700,000.
"We love, truly love, working together," Lyndsay says.
Using their uncompromising creative vision and first-class design skills, the twin sister duo helped modernize a Craftsman-style house, a ranch-style home, and many others for Season 2 of Unsellable Houses. Lyndsay is often credited as the creative mastermind, while Leslie possesses the strategic nous and organizational skills required to carry out sweeping alterations in record-short time frames.
"We love, truly love working together," Lyndsay explained in an interview with Hilary Winfield Fine Art. "We are very different and it complements each other very well. I am [a] creative, a visionary, and a doer. Leslie is an analytical, organized spreadsheet lover."
Catch new episodes of Unsellable Houses every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.