Where Is HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses' Filmed? Here's What We Know

Season 1 of Unsellable Houses introduced viewers to Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, the dream team transforming the real estate landscape one house at a time.

Apparently, the twin sisters landed their own HGTV show after a producer stumbled upon one of their goofy car karaoke videos posted on the YouTube page of their real estate company, Lamb & Co.

All of the houses featured on the show appear to take place in the same location, but what is that location? Here's what we know about where Unsellable Houses is filmed.