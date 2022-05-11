'Unsellable Houses' Hosts Lyndsay and Leslie's Real Age Is Surprising

'Unsellable Houses' Hosts Lyndsay and Leslie's Real Age Is SurprisingBy Jamie Lerner
May. 11 2022, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Property Brothers out and Unsellable Houses in! There’s a new set of twins on HGTV, and they are making people’s dreams come true. Unsellable Houses twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis take an “unsellable” house and flip it, investing their own money in the project. We love to see a home transformation, especially one that benefits everyone, but fans are wondering how old Lyndsay and Leslie really are.
We know we’re never supposed to ask a woman her age, which might be why this information is difficult to find. However, the twins know what they’re doing and were working in real estate for years before they decided to flip unsellable houses. So how old are Lyndsay and Leslie?
Lyndsay and Leslie from ‘Unsellable Houses’ are 41 years old.
While the HGTV twins may look super young, they’ve actually been working in real estate for years, so they’re familiar with the buying and selling business. That’s what makes them perfect for the Unsellable Houses gig. According to a local Everett, Wash. publication, HeraldNet, the twins turned 41 years old on April 4, 2022. That means that not only are they the perfect age, but they’re also Aries! So it’s no surprise that they’re so passionate about what they do.
Lyndsay and Leslie consider themselves “mirror twins,” which means that they have some asymmetrical features as well as opposite personalities. So while Lyndsay was always the more creative one, Leslie is a bit more logical, which makes them the perfect pair for a concept like Unsellable Houses.
‘Unsellable Houses’ brings Lyndsay and Leslie back to their roots.
The twins actually grew up in Snohomish, Wash., which is also where they flip and sell most of the homes we see in Unsellable Houses. “It’s a great representation of the houses in Snohomish and of our town,” Lyndsay said, describing a craftsman-style home to HeraldNet. “It has a little bit of the historical vibe to it. We wanted to save that historical value in the home but still enhance the beauty of it. It sold very quickly and in the show, you’ll see we did get multiple offers.”
On their website, the 41-year-old twins divulge what makes Unsellable Houses so special to them. “We call Snohomish, Wash., home. Yes, it rains a lot, but we love it here. And we especially love the people here. A lot.”
Unsellable Houses airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.