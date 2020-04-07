Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis' 'Unsellable Houses' Is Our New HGTV Addiction

Lyndsay Lamb predominantly brings home design skills to the table in HGTV's new series, according to the network. She is an incredibly enthusiastic and personable real estate agent who is always willing to help her clients find and sell desirable homes.

She runs a blog called Lamb & Company, where she posts all of her latest and greatest project, as well as a company called Lamb Real Estate, which she co-founded with her twin sister, according to her LinkedIn page.