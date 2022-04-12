This is where Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, the twin stars of HGTV's Unsellable Houses, come in. The industrious women have quite literally built a career (and a reality show) on their love for renovating and flipping properties that many would consider hard-sells and, in the process, endeared themselves to legions of viewers.

Being television stars and successful realtors must mean that Leslie and Lyndsay have made a lot of money, but what is their net worth? Here's what we know.