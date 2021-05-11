HGTV's 'Unsellable Houses' Helps Desperate Home Owners, but Is It Real?

HGTV has never let us down when it comes to fun and quirky concepts for house renovation shows. While Flip or Flop , House Hunters , and Fixer Upper paved the way, there are some dark horses in the HGTV lineup that are just as entertaining.

One example is Unsellable Houses , which follows hosts and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis as they help homeowners improve the value of their property before they put it on the market by making easy and important renovations to their houses. While the show is a hit, there are some murmurs that the show is completely fake. So, is it? We have all the details below!

Is 'Unsellable Houses' fake?

As with most reality television programming, there is always the question of how much truth and “reality” the shows actually depict and how much is scripted or pre-planned. However, there is no question that Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the real deal.

Their versatile company, Lamb and Co. , was founded in 2009. They offer real estate assistance, house renovation, and design projects. “We love making a house feel like 'home.' Home is such a big part of your life, so we think your space should be beautiful!” their website reads.

When it comes to their core mission, Lyndsay and Leslie just want to do right by their clients. “Everything that matters comes down to people. At Lamb & Co., we focus on serving our people — our clients, our team, our families — well. We want to make sure that everyone we meet along the way has a fun, memorable experience,” they write on their Mission and Values page.

There is no question that these twin sisters are the real deal when it comes to their skill level, knowledge, and expertise in the field. So, why do people still think that Unsellable Houses might be scripted?