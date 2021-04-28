Fans Miss Jeff of 'Unsellable Houses' Fame, but He Isn't Gone Forever

The HGTV show Unsellable Houses features twin real estate consultants Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis coaching desperate sellers about getting rid of their homes. The show is the epitome of a home glow-up, and hideous houses often get turned into hidden gems.

Jeff's recent absence from the show has been noted by fans, and now they're wondering: What happened to Jeff?

In response to an Instagram comment inquiring where Jeff was, Lyndsay and Leslie responded, "He is our main guy! We just had a few weeks we needed extra help so you see a few others but he will be back!" When fans inquired about Jeff's absence in late 2020, he had been on vacation. So never fear, Unsellable Houses fans; Jeff isn't leaving anytime soon.

Fans of the show have wondered about Jeff's whereabouts, taking to Twitter and Instagram with comments such as, "Hey #UnsellableHouses, I like Pete and Palmer but where is JEFF??" and, "Love the show. Are you still working with Jeff? Always loved the dynamic between all of you." Rest assured, the sisters have an easy explanation as to why Jeff has been absent from the show!

It might surprise fans to know that Jeff's role on HGTV is actually a side business. He is also the founder of JL Remodeling, a remodeling business that does homes, kitchen and bath remodels, and even community projects. JL Remodeling has its own team of employees who often work with Unsellable Houses as well. JL Remodeling has been around since 2001 and is Jeff's primary place of work.

Is 'Unsellable Houses' fake? Some fans are suspicious of the show's authenticity.

Many have praised Unsellable Houses for being more realistic about the amount people on a budget have to renovate their homes, but some fans are still uncertain of the show's authenticity. The show relies on the expertise of Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, and both have the experience to prove that they know their stuff. The sisters have been real estate agents since 2009. Likewise, contractor Jeff Laurence has owned JL Remodeling since 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics believe the show is scripted due to the large numbers of homes that seem to go for post-renovation and because the restoration process feels sped up or certain parts are glossed over. Some of the time-lapse editing might be done to squeeze the show into a certain time frame, but it wouldn't be the first time that an HGTV show has been accused of being fake.